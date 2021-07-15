Judge Gives Fired Worker New Shot At Disability Benefits

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 1:45 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court vacated a government agency appeals board's decision to deny a grocery clerk disability benefits after an injury because he didn't show he was receiving Social Security Administration benefits, finding the board didn't explain why it imposed this eligibility requirement. In what U.S. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly described as a "narrow" holding, Wednesday's opinion sent the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., or PBGC, appeals board's denial of benefits decision back to the agency. The judge did not grant former Riverside Markets grocery store clerk Anthony Furfari disability benefits outright. According to the opinion, the PBGC did not give a sufficient...

