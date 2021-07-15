Beer Co. Must Rehire Driver Fired Over Drugs, Pay Legal Tab

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A beer distributor must reinstate a driver and pay his union's legal tab after a Massachusetts judge agreed with an arbitrator Wednesday that he was wrongly fired for a positive cocaine test. U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock said an arbitration decision in favor of Michael Jenney, a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 59, was well-reasoned and supported by both Colonial Wholesale Beverage Co.'s employee handbook and the collective bargaining agreement between the two sides. Judge Woodlock noted that other employees were not fired after serious or even more serious misconduct than Jenney's off-duty, one-time drug use, and...

