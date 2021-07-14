Blackstone Pays $7.3B For Various AIG Assets

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Blackstone announced late Wednesday it's paying $2.2 billion to buy a minority stake in AIG's life and retirement business, and that a Blackstone REIT is also paying roughly $5.1 billion for AIG's stake in an affordable housing portfolio, matters that were steered by more than half a dozen law firms. The private equity shop is buying a 9.9% equity stake in American International Group Inc.'s life and retirement business, and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust is purchasing AIG's interests in the affordable housing portfolio, the companies said. Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Jones...

