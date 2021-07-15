Insurer Fights Fla. Restaurant's COVID-19 Coverage Appeal

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Underwriters at Lloyd's of London told the U.S. Eleventh Circuit that government closure orders do not cause property damage, urging the court to reject a Florida restaurant's bid to certify a COVID-19 coverage question to the Florida Supreme Court. The carrier said Wednesday that the lower court properly held there must be physical impact on the insured property to trigger coverage instead of business operation restrictions due to government orders meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. The district court correctly based its decision to toss SA Palm Beach LLC's suit on the influential Florida precedent Mama Jo's v. Sparta Insurance,...

