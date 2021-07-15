LendingClub Will Pay $18M To Settle FTC False Ad Suit

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- LendingClub Corp. has agreed to pay $18 million for consumer remediation as part of a deal settling the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit alleging the online lender misled consumers about its loan fees and approvals, according to papers filed in California federal court. Under deal terms unveiled on Wednesday, the San Francisco-based LendingClub would pay an $18 million money judgment and disclose "clearly and conspicuously" all upfront loan fees to prospective borrowers as well as the total amount of money they will receive if their loan applications are approved. The settlement, whose terms must still be approved by the court, would also...

