Insurer Asks 7th Circ. To Back Win In Knockoff Trailer Dispute

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A trailer maker's insurer told the Seventh Circuit that its win in a coverage dispute over the sale of an alleged knockoff pop-up trailer should stand because allegations in the underlying suit don't involve trade dress infringement. Westchester Fire Insurance Co. told the appeals court in Tuesday's brief that the claims brought by Sidi Spaces, which does business as BizBox, did not trigger coverage because Aluminum Trailer Co. is not accused of copying nonfunctional, distinctive elements of the trailer that were designed to identify BizBox as the manufacturer. The insurer said the underlying suit only accuses ATC, its policyholder, of making...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS