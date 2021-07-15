How Biden's Competition Order Affects The Antitrust Agencies

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden put competition issues at the forefront of his administration's agenda with an executive order July 9 seeking a change in course after what he called a 40-year "failed" experiment in lax enforcement, imploring the FTC and DOJ to be more active in challenging deals and calling for use of other tools to promote competition. Biden's remarks before signing the order laid out in sweeping rhetoric a view that decades of corporate consolidation have led to a few large winners in many sectors of the economy, placing blame on past administrations from both parties and on under-enforcement of the antitrust...

