Shell Hit With $19M Suit For Texas Storm Deliveries

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Shell Energy underpaid Nextera Energy Marketing LLC by more than $19 million for gas deliveries during February's deadly and destructive winter storm, Nextera has claimed in a Texas federal court lawsuit. In a complaint filed Wednesday, Nextera told a Southern District of Texas court that Shell Energy North America (US) LLP only paid about $289.5 million of the $309 million it owed for gas delivered during the winter storm that severely strained the energy distribution systems in several Southern and Southwestern states. Nextera has asked the court to find that Shell breached the pair's contract and must pay the remaining balance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS