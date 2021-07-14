Kentucky Derby Trainer Gets Racing Ban Blocked

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 11:15 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said Wednesday that the New York Racing Association may have violated Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert's constitutional rights when it banned him, without a post-suspension hearing, after his Kentucky Derby-winning charge Medina Spirit tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug. U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon granted Baffert's bid for a preliminary injunction against the ban, finding that he is likely to succeed in his effort to show that the ban was a state action and is likely to prove that it violated the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. "Even if one accepted that...

