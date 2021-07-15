Va. Bank Says W.Va. Gov.'s $421M Suit Filed In Wrong Court

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A Virginia bank wants to dismiss or transfer a $421 million lawsuit brought by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice alleging bad faith by the lender, saying the suit is an attempt to delay loan repayments and was filed in the wrong venue. Carter Bank & Trust, which noted Wednesday that it has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in loans to the Justice family and its coal mining, hospitality and other businesses, says the family ignored Virginia forum selection clauses in some 75 different loan documents when it filed the lawsuit on Memorial Day in West Virginia federal court. Justice and a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS