Calif. Winemaker Must Face Claims About Grapes' Origin

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday denied a bid from Napa Valley winemaker Copper Cane to escape a suit claiming it misleads consumers into thinking its Elouan pinot noir wines are made in Oregon, saying a jury must decide whether the label is misleading.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg denied Copper Cane LLC's motion to dismiss claims by Californian consumer Barry Kay, but dismissed without prejudice claims by Bryan J. Dodge Jr., a Louisiana native and named plaintiff, saying that he hasn't shown how California's Unfair Competition Law, Consumers Legal Remedies Act and False Advertising Law can extend to his claims....

