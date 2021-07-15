Feds Urge Fed. Circ. To Spurn Osage Members' Royalty Bid

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged the Federal Circuit to reject a bid by Osage Nation members and others to revive their proposed $100 million class action claiming the government is mismanaging their oil and gas royalties, saying the members can't point to any "money-mandating duty" the government didn't live up to. The Osage members asked the court in May to overturn a lower court's decision that they didn't show the government had a trust duty to establish jurisdiction over their claims, saying that the case is meant to make the government uphold its responsibility to so-called Osage headright holders who receive...

