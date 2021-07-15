Insurer Balks At Tribe's 'Hairsplitting' Claims In Virus Suit

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Factory Mutual Insurance Co. said Wednesday that a Connecticut state court should reject "hairsplitting" arguments by a tribal nation claiming it is entitled to coverage for COVID-19 losses to its multiple businesses, including a casino. In its filing, the insurer reiterated its argument that the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation's complaint should be stricken in its entirety because the tribe's policy has a contamination exclusion for viruses like COVID-19. The tribe asserted that COVID-19 is not a virus, but a communicable disease, and that the virus exclusion in its policy therefore shouldn't apply. But Factory Mutual argued Wednesday that this was a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS