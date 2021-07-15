Atty Fears Threats Will Turn To Violence In Lin Wood Dispute

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Counsel opposing controversial pro-Trump attorney L. Lin Wood in a fee-sharing dispute brought by his former colleagues pleaded with a Georgia state court judge on Thursday to stop constant violent threats by Wood's followers before they become physical. Andrew M. Beal of Buckley Beal LLP, an attorney for three Atlanta lawyers who used to work with Wood, said daily death threats against them and him, as well as threats against his law firm, are making it impossible to litigate the case. Beal said Wood's 850,000 social media followers have threatened to "gang rape" plaintiff Nicole Wade and follow the children of...

