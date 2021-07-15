Ill. To Hold Lotteries, Issue Pot Licenses After Virus Delays

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Illinois will hold three lotteries in July and August for 185 licenses to operate cannabis dispensaries, and more than 200 applicants have been notified that they qualify for awards of craft grower, infuser and transporter licenses, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday. These will be the first marijuana licenses awarded under the Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, which was passed by state lawmakers in 2019 and opened the door for recreational, adult-use cannabis sales in the Prairie State. Under that law, the state was to issue up to 75 recreational cannabis dispensary licenses by May of last year, and up to...

