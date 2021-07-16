UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (July 16, 2021, 4:58 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen Simmons & Simmons targeted in a commercial fraud claim, supermarket chain Morrisons file a competition claim against major automakers and Tesco spar with rival grocer Lidl. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims filed in the U.K. Financial Services SportsDirect.com Retail Ltd. and another v. National Westminster Bank PLC Retailer Sports Direct and Frasers Group PLC, its holding company, filed a Part 8 claim against National Westminster Bank PLC on July 14. The claimants are represented by Howard Kennedy LLP. The case is SportsDirect.com Retail Ltd. and another v. National Westminster Bank PLC,...

