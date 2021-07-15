9th Circ. Keeps Methylene Chloride Risk Evaluation For Now

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists and a group of left-leaning states on Wednesday lost their bid to sink the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's risk evaluation for methylene chloride, at least while the EPA reviews the rule to reexamine some findings made during the Trump administration. Neighbors for Environmental Justice, the Natural Resources Defense Council and other green groups, along with New York and several other states, had asked the Ninth Circuit to vacate the risk evaluation, arguing that the review the agency promises will likely be inadequate. But in a short order with no explanation, the appeals court sided with the EPA. President Joe Biden...

