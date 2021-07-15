NYPD Favors-For-Bribes Scheme Crossed Line, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360, New York (July 15, 2021, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday upheld the conviction of an influential Brooklyn political donor at the center of an NYPD bribery scandal, saying there's "no doubt" that the police perks he purportedly received were more than just favors among friends. In a unanimous opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge John M. Walker Jr., the panel rejected Jeremy Reichberg's attempt to overturn his January 2019 conviction on bribery conspiracy and honest services wire fraud charges. Reichberg is currently serving a four-year prison sentence for allegedly handing out gifts, including sex workers and private jet trips, to NYPD officers in exchange for police...

