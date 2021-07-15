Va. High Court Bars Injury Suits Over Radio Frequency Signals

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Virginia Supreme Court dismissed a pair of suits against a Dominion Energy Inc. subsidiary alleging that radio frequency emissions from a "smart meter" attached to a family's house caused them injuries, finding that the claims are preempted by Federal Communications Commission rules. Donna and Sarah Kinsey, a mother and daughter, alleged in their complaints against Virginia Electric and Power Co. that radio frequencies from smart meters they installed caused them to fall ill. Between the time the complaint was filed and the time the Circuit Court of Rockingham County, Virginia, decided on the case, the FCC issued an order claiming...

