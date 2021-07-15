Naturopathic Doc Sold Fake COVID Vaccine Cards, Feds Say

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A California-licensed naturopathic doctor has been selling fake coronavirus immunization "pellets" and forging vaccination cards to make it look like her customers had received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized Moderna vaccine, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. Juli A. Mazi, 41, of Napa, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements related to health care — the first federal prosecution related to fake homeoprophylaxis immunizations and fraudulent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 vaccination record cards, the DOJ said. Naturopathic doctor Juli Mazi is accused of selling fake COVID-19 immunization pellets and forging CDC vaccination cards, falsely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS