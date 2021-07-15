2nd Circ. Won't Nix Discovery Order In Lithuania Bank Fight

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday refused to overturn an order allowing a Russian investors' rights organization to seek evidence in support of arbitration against Lithuania over the nationalization of a prominent bank, rejecting arguments that the arbitration was actually a private proceeding. The panel upheld U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres' opinion last year allowing The Fund for Protection of Investor Rights in Foreign States, which was assigned the claims of a Russian investor in AB Bankas Snoras, to seek discovery aimed at shedding light on the process by which Lithuanian regulators allegedly forced Bankas Snoras into bankruptcy. The target of the...

