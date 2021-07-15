Claims Court Says Missed Doc Sunk Bid On $55M DOD Deal

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge has denied a protest over a $54.9 million Missile Defense Agency support contract, saying the MDA reasonably found that a bidder's failure to include an agreement with an employee made that bid "unawardable." The MDA's contract solicitation clearly specified that bidders must show they have a tentative employment agreement with their proposed program manager, and it did not matter that the employee in question was already employed by A-P-T Research Inc., Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby ruled in a June 22 opinion unsealed Wednesday. "Because it is undisputed that APT did not provide the bilaterally-signed employment...

