Albright Signs Off On $13.2M Verdict In Payment IP Fight

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright has finalized a $13.2 million jury award against cash register manufacturer NCR Corp. in a patent infringement lawsuit launched by CloudofChange LLC. The Western District of Texas judge entered a judgment Tuesday in favor of CloudofChange LLC to the tune of $13.2 million and ruled that multiple claims in a pair of CloudofChange patents were infringed willfully. However, Judge Albright also entered a post-trial briefing schedule laying out when NCR can file its would-be renewed motion for judgment as a matter of law and motion for a new trial. Any motion for those bids "shall be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS