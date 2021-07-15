Sanctions Objections Overruled In CBD Co. Securities Suit

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge on Wednesday overruled objections filed by CBD company CV Sciences Inc. and its former executives, after a magistrate judge partially granted a sanctions motion in a class action alleging the company misled investors about a rejected patent application. U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey said in a Wednesday order that while it's possible that the conduct of executives Michael Mona Jr. and Michael Mona III supports a lesser sanction, "they have not identified any precedent that requires the court to give greater weight to the harshness of the result than the court's other good-cause considerations, so I...

