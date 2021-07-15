'Cash Is King' As US Offers $10M Bounties To Catch Hackers

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- As part of its response to the growing number of ransomware and other cyberattacks on domestic infrastructure, the U.S. State Department has announced a $10 million reward for information that helps identify or locate hackers targeting the U.S. on behalf of foreign governments. In a statement Thursday, the department said its Rewards for Justice Program is specifically looking to target actors under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act for extortion, ransomware attacks and unauthorized access and transmission of data from protected computers. In order to protect the safety and security of potential sources, the agency said, the program has set up a...

