Manufacturer Must Face NJ Suit Over Asbestos In Air Force

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge rejected Pneumo Abex LLC's argument that it should be let out of a former U.S. airman's mesothelioma lawsuit because less than 1% of its business is in the Garden State, where the serviceman asserts the company designed aircraft parts that exposed him to asbestos. U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp on Thursday said that before he could decide if the court has jurisdiction over Pneumo Abex, the successor to Abex Inc., he wanted to know if the company's facility in northern New Jersey had any part in creating the components that allegedly exposed Paul Klick III to...

