Lawmakers Revive Bill To Ban Insider Trading Amid '8-K Gaps'

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers are reviving a bill that would ban stock trades by company leaders during the window between a major corporate event and its public disclosure, giving the bill a second shot in what is now a Democratic-controlled Senate. The 8-K Trading Gap Act, which the House passed last year but never advanced in the GOP-led Senate, was reintroduced Thursday by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., in their respective chambers. The lawmakers say the bill would close what they consider a loophole that facilitates insider trading by barring executives from trading during the four-day gap between when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS