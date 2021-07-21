GrayRobinson Adds Estate Planning Atty In Florida

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 2:36 PM EDT) -- GrayRobinson PA announced the addition of a new member in its elder law and estate planning teams at its Lakeland, Florida, office. Athena Warlen comes to the firm from the Sanoba Law Firm, where she was an associate for nearly seven years. "We are thrilled to welcome Athena to GrayRobinson and our elder law and estate planning teams," Lakeland's managing shareholder David Hallock said in a statement. "Her background in property law and estate planning matters, combined with her dedication to client service, will be a great asset to our growing Lakeland office." Warlen's practice includes elder law, estate planning, and...

