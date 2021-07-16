Suit Says Pittsburgh Fire Safety Law Bars Nonunion Workers

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania commercial cleaning company has challenged a Pittsburgh city ordinance in federal court Thursday, claiming the law requires fire inspectors to have a certification that is only available to union-affiliated businesses. United Safety Services Inc. said the city ordinance required HVAC fire safety technicians to have training through the International Certification Board, but the ICB only made that training available to employers with collective bargaining agreements that make contributions to the ICB's affiliated organization, the nonprofit National Energy Management Institute Committee. As a nonunion shop, United said it was frozen out of the training and unable to comply with the...

