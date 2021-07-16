Feds Face New Lawsuits Over Spousal Green Card Delays

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 2:14 PM EDT) -- A U.S. citizen and a green card holder separately sued U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, accusing the agency of unlawfully delaying their foreign spouses' green card applications for over 17 months. The immigration agency had broken its duty under the Administrative Procedure Act and the Immigration and Nationality Act to process the green card applications within a reasonable turnaround, David Bieschke and Ronak Jitendrakumar Pathak said in their complaints filed Thursday in the Washington, D.C., and Maryland federal courts, respectively. The immigrant visa petitions, which were both filed in February 2020, have been in administrative processing "beyond a reasonable time period,"...

