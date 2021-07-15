Chance The Rapper Dodges Most Claims In Ex-Manager's Suit

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state court on Thursday tossed all but one claim from a lawsuit Chance the Rapper's ex-manager lobbed over millions in allegedly unpaid album commissions and refused to toss the artist's suit claiming the manager breached his fiduciary duties and violated their management agreement. Cook County Circuit Judge Margaret Brennan axed several claims from Pat the Manager LLC's lawsuit against entities owned by the rapper, whose given name is Chancelor Bennett, leaving only ex-manager Patrick Corcoran's claim that he's owed more than $2.5 million in commissions that weren't paid before their relationship soured and ended. Judge Brennan dismissed most of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS