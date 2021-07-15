Judge Grills DOJ Over Doc Sharing In Aon-Willis Merger Spat

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice agreed to cough up within a week investigative materials it collected before challenging the $30 billion proposed merger between insurance brokers Aon and Willis Towers Watson, after a D.C. federal judge suggested Thursday the agency is eating up time and not adhering to its typical practice for turning over documents. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton gave the DOJ until next Tuesday to turn over records it gathered through subpoenas, third-party depositions and sworn statements to the insurance brokers' outside counsel. During the contentious afternoon remote hearing, Judge Walton pushed back on DOJ trial attorney William...

