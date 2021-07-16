9th Circ. Stings Shoppers In Trader Joe's Honey False Ad Row

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday affirmed Trader Joe's win against a group of consumers who claimed that the grocery chain misled shoppers about the purity of its manuka honey, finding that a lower court correctly determined that the labels displayed on the grocers' manuka honey jars are accurate. A three-judge panel unanimously ruled in a published opinion that the "100% New Zealand Manuka Honey" labels found on Trader Joe's manuka honey jars are in the clear since the product is "chiefly derived from Manuka flower nectar." "A reasonable consumer could not be left with the conclusion that '100% New Zealand Manuka...

