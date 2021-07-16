Nano Buyer Withdraws Suit After Class Claims Fall Short

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A buyer of the cryptocurrency Nano has withdrawn his suit against the token's developers after two failed attempts at class certification, teeing up a round of arguments over the merits of the litigation, according to documents filed in California federal court. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Thursday approved Alec Otto's request to withdraw his motion for class certification and tentatively approved his move to voluntarily dismiss the suit with prejudice. The judge requested a round of briefing on the defendants' request to be awarded attorney fees and litigation costs. Otto had accused the developers of cryptocurrency Nano of fraud,...

