Judge Sanctions Klehr Harrison Attys For Deposition Behavior

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys from Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP's office will have to pay a portion of opposing counsel's legal fees after a federal judge in Pennsylvania ordered sanctions for their "rude" behavior in a March deposition. Michael Iaconelli and William Clements, respectively partner and of counsel at Klehr Harrison's Philadelphia office, must pay 20% of the fees from the deposition and 100% of the legal fees incurred from the opposition's filing of the motion for sanctions. They are part of a defense team litigating accusations that a sports memorabilia company helped the Creative Arts Agency poach then Detroit Lions wide receiver...

