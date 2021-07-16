Judge Rules Against Hawaii County In Water Pollution Battle

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Hawaii found that Maui County is dumping pollutants into the Pacific Ocean on a "massive scale" and said it can no longer avoid Clean Water Act permits. In a 50-page summary judgment decision Thursday, U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Mollway ended a decadelong dispute brought by environmental groups against the county's wastewater treatment facility, ordering Maui County to obtain a National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permit. Judge Mollway based her decision "on the undisputed evidence that the county discharged tens of thousands of gallons of wastewater from the Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility into the Pacific Ocean on...

