Tennis Organization Accused Of Sabotaging Madrid Open

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Madrid Open organizer Super Slam Ltd. sued the men's tennis association ATP Tour Inc. on Thursday in Delaware federal court, accusing it of scheduling rival tennis tournaments that overlap with the Madrid Open's schedule, rendering it impossible for some of the top men's tennis players to fully participate in the tournament. Cyprus-based Super Slam said ATP, which administers men's professional tennis tournaments around the world, is scheduling overlapping tournaments, allowing top tennis players to skip more tournaments than allowed by the contract and requiring the Madrid Open to pay a disproportionately greater amount of prize money than other tournaments. Florida-based ATP,...

