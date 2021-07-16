SFO Vows To Address Failings After Serco Trial Collapse

Law360, London (July 16, 2021, 6:47 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office will take "whatever action necessary" to avoid a repeat of its chastening defeat when its case against two Serco ex-executives collapsed earlier this year because of its mishandling of evidence, the white-collar crime agency's boss said Friday. SFO director Lisa Osofsky vowed in the agency's 2020-21 annual report that it would learn from the disclosure mistakes that led to a Southwark Crown Court judge's directing the jury to deliver not guilty verdicts on fraud charges against Simon Marshall and Nicholas Woods. "The SFO will rise to the challenges ahead, and we will continue to learn from mistakes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS