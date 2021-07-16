Brooklyn Building Owner Loses COVID-19 Coverage Bid

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Brooklyn building lost its bid against Wesco Insurance Co. for COVID-19 coverage after a New York state judge found that business losses from pandemic orders don't qualify as physical losses under the insurance policy. In granting the insurer's motion to dismiss the suit on Thursday, Judge Carl J. Landicino concluded that the estate of Josephine Alonge, which owns a building on Fifth Avenue in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn, did not allege any direct physical damage to its property. Instead, the estate showed only that COVID-19 restrictions led to economic losses, according to the judge's decision....

