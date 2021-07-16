Composer Says P&G Ripped Off His Work With Febreze Ads

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A composer has sued Procter & Gamble in New York federal court accusing the company of copying a song he wrote in the 1980s for Febreze commercials. A five-note "la la la la la" in advertisements for the air freshener "is strikingly similar" to Cameron Cates' copyright-protected song "in cadence, melody and meaning," the composer said in a complaint made public Thursday. Cates had deposited a recording of his song, "She Loves Her Job" and others with the Copyright Office in 1983 in a collection titled "The songs I wrote in my spare time." Sheet music for the song "She Loves...

