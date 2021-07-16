Patent Suit Against HP Spinoff Settles For $68M

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A U.K.-based tech company said Friday that it will pay $67.5 million in cash to end a patent case lodged against its Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. spinoff after a Texas jury issued a contested $172.6 million verdict finding that the company willfully infringed a software business' patents on designing and testing mobile apps. Micro Focus International PLC announced in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it had come to a deal with the Canada-based software company Wapp Tech LP to end infringement claims Wapp lodged back in 2018 that targeted a software suite marketed by a group of former...

