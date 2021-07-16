Baltimore Bill Is Most Draconian Facial Recognition Ban Yet

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- On June 14, Baltimore passed Council Bill 21-0001 and will become the second U.S. jurisdiction to enact sweeping facial recognition regulation that bans the use of facial biometrics by any private entity or individual within city limits. While a number of cities have enacted laws prohibiting law enforcement and other governmental agencies from using facial recognition, Portland, Oregon, became the first jurisdiction to extend a blanket ban over the use of this technology to the private sector in September 2020. The Baltimore ordinance goes even further than its Portland counterpart by imposing criminal penalties of up to a year in jail...

