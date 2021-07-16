Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Walmart Owes $125M For Firing Disabled Employee, Jury Says

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal jury awarded over $125 million Friday to a longtime Walmart employee with Down syndrome fired over difficulty with a schedule change following a trial led by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The Green Bay jury awarded $150,000 in compensatory damages and $125 million in punitive damages, according to the EEOC, which brought the suit on behalf of Marlo Spaeth. The court has not yet posted a verdict form or judgment.

Walmart allegedly refused to accommodate Spaeth, a longtime Walmart sales associate at a Walmart Supercenter in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, after a computer program changed her well-established daily schedule...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!