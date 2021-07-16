Walmart Owes $125M For Firing Disabled Employee, Jury Says

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal jury awarded over $125 million Friday to a longtime Walmart employee with Down syndrome fired over difficulty with a schedule change following a trial led by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The Green Bay jury awarded $150,000 in compensatory damages and $125 million in punitive damages, according to the EEOC, which brought the suit on behalf of Marlo Spaeth. The court has not yet posted a verdict form or judgment. Walmart allegedly refused to accommodate Spaeth, a longtime Walmart sales associate at a Walmart Supercenter in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, after a computer program changed her well-established daily schedule...

