McKinsey Says Cherokee Opioid Suit Destined For MDL

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- McKinsey & Co. has asked an Oklahoma federal judge to put the brakes on the Cherokee Nation's bid to move its suit over the company's alleged role in worsening the opioid crisis to state court, saying the case should join a multidistrict litigation in California. The Cherokee tribe asked the court Monday to send its suit back to Oklahoma state court, saying the consulting company is trying to stall the suit by pulling it into the MDL, which was set up in early June. McKinsey asked for an immediate stay of the remand request in a motion Thursday, saying "the MDL...

