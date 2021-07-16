Irish Developer's Clawback Case Ends With $23M Judgment

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The former wife of Irish real estate developer Sean Dunne was ordered to pay $23 million in a final judgment to resolve a years-long clawback action against Dunne for improperly transferring tens of millions of dollars of assets to his then-spouse at a time when he was insolvent. In the decision Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer said that Dunne was not entitled to a retrial in Connecticut federal court over the fraudulent transfers and his ex-wife Gayle Killilea was liable for the $23 million in damages that would have to be repaid to Dunne's bankruptcy estate to satisfy his...

