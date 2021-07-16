Top 5 Int'l Trade Developments In 2021: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The first half of 2021 saw the Biden administration settle a yearslong aircraft subsidy feud and prioritize vigorous labor enforcement, while the trade bar continued to wrestle with the scope of the White House's national security tariff authority. Here, Law360 breaks down the biggest events in the international trade sphere from the first half of 2021. A Groundbreaking Push on Labor The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement was ratified on a sweeping bipartisan basis due in large part to a labor enforcement mechanism never before seen in a U.S. trade deal allowing for quick targeted sanctions against specific companies that violated union rights....

