Judge OKs Timeshare Exit Co. Injunction In Westgate Case

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge signed off Friday on a permanent injunction prohibiting a timeshare exit company from advising Westgate Resorts' timeshare owners in relation to their membership interests, as part of a settlement resolving Westgate's claims of deceptive trade practices. U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell entered the order after the parties gave notice to the Orlando-based judge that they had reached settlement less than a week before a July 13 trial date. The injunction bars Reed Hein & Associates LLC, which does business as Timeshare Exit Team, and operators Brandon Reed, Trevor Hein and Thomas Parenteau from engaging with Westgate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS