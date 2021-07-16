Pa. Resort Employee Sues Over Mauling By Captive Bear

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 2:35 PM EDT) -- An employee at Pennsylvania's Nemacolin Woodlands Resort who was mauled by a captive bear while giving a tour is blaming the resort's ownership, veterinary consultants and enclosure designers in a negligence lawsuit filed in state court. Megan Alborg, whose arm was attacked by the captive Himalayan black bear while performing a "high five" trick in July 2019, says in the complaint filed Thursday in Allegheny County that the resort and its consultants were negligent in having minimally trained employees interact with the bear in the Wildlife Adventure section of the resort, especially when the bear was likely to be stressed by...

