DC Judge Mulls Reserving Thousands More Diversity Visas

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge is apparently leaning toward ordering the U.S. Department of State yet again to set aside thousands of visas for green card lottery winners whom the federal government hasn't processed or interviewed by the time the visas are set to expire. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta presided over four and a half hours of argument Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, with some attorneys participating by teleconference, to help sort out what he should do in a collection of cases that all accuse the government of falling short of its burden to...

