Judge's Move Could Add Year To Amazon Antitrust Case In DC

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Superior Court judge granted Amazon's request to designate the D.C. attorney general's antitrust case against it as "complex," potentially adding a year to the length of the litigation. Judge Anthony C. Epstein, presiding judge for the court's civil division, issued an order on Thursday granting Amazon's motion seeking to have the case assigned to the Civil I calendar, which is reserved for more complex litigation. The attorney general's office opposed the bid contending its suit is not novel and involves "standard" antitrust claims that do not need any special treatment. The brief order on Thursday said the response came...

